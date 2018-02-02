FBI Agents Association Decries ‘Partisan Politics’ After Release Of Nunes Memo

The FBI Agents Association decried what it called the distraction of congressional “partisan politics” after a House GOP memo alleging anti-Trump bias at the bureau was released Friday afternoon.

“The American people should know that they continue to be well-served by the world’s preeminent law enforcement agency,” FBIAA president Tom O’Connor said in a statement. “FBI Special Agents have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract us from our solemn commitment to our mission.”

Despite strenuous objections from the Justice Department and FBI, the White House ordered that the declassified memo, which was put together by staff for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA), be released with no redactions.

It alleges that the DOJ and several top FBI officials failed to disclose that a dossier of damaging information about the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia served as part of the basis for a surveillance warrant against a former adviser to the campaign.

FBI leadership and rank-and-file have insisted that the four-page document is inaccurate and misleading, pitting the Trump White House squarely against his own intelligence community.

Read the full FBIAA statement below.