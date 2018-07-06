Latest
51 mins ago
TX Man Arrested After Taking MAGA Hat Of Trump Supporter He Threw Drink At
AUSTIN, TX - JUNE 30: A demonstrator uses baby clothes to spell out the word "reunite" during a rally against the Trump administration's immigration policies outside the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, on June 30, 2018. Demonstrations are being held in cities across the U.S. Saturday to call for the reunification of separated families and to protest the detention of children and families seeking asylum at the border. (Photo by Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
Immigrant Parents Ask Federal Court To Force Trump Admin To Return Their Kids
on April 4, 2018 in Washington, DC.
3 hours ago
Requesting Pretrial Release, Manafort Lawyers Say He’s Being Held In Solitary
livewire Michael Cohen Saga

Ex-Playmate Sues GOP Donor Broidy For Ending Hush Money Payments

By | July 6, 2018 4:22 pm
Shera Bechard attends the 31st Annual Genie Awards Gala at the National Arts Centre on March 10, 2011 in Ottawa, Canada. *** Local Caption ***
George Pimentel/WireImage

A former Playboy model has sued top GOP donor Elliott Broidy over his decision to end a hush money agreement related to their extramarital affair that was brokered by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Shera Bechard filed the suit under seal in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

At issue, per the Journal, is the $1.6 million that Broidy agreed to pay Bechard late last year in exchange for her silence about their sexual relationship, which allegedly resulted in Bechard’s pregnancy.

The complaint also names Bechard’s former attorney Keith Davidson and Michael Avenatti, attorney for onetime adult film star Stormy Daniels, as defendants. Cohen is not a defendant.

Earlier this week, the Journal reported that Broidy was cutting off the regular installments he paid out to Bechard under the agreement because Davidson violated her non-disclosure agreement by discussing the arrangement with Avenatti.

In a statement released on Twitter, Avenatti said he had no relationship with Bechard and that his inclusion in the complaint suggested “a ploy by Ms. Bechard to get publicity.” Avenatti requested that she unseal the suit “immediately.”

Cohen’s involvement in this tangled web of hush money payments made on behalf of the President and others in their orbit is currently under investigation by federal prosecutors.

More Livewire
View All
Comments