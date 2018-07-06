Ex-Playmate Sues GOP Donor Broidy For Ending Hush Money Payments

A former Playboy model has sued top GOP donor Elliott Broidy over his decision to end a hush money agreement related to their extramarital affair that was brokered by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Shera Bechard filed the suit under seal in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

At issue, per the Journal, is the $1.6 million that Broidy agreed to pay Bechard late last year in exchange for her silence about their sexual relationship, which allegedly resulted in Bechard’s pregnancy.

The complaint also names Bechard’s former attorney Keith Davidson and Michael Avenatti, attorney for onetime adult film star Stormy Daniels, as defendants. Cohen is not a defendant.

Earlier this week, the Journal reported that Broidy was cutting off the regular installments he paid out to Bechard under the agreement because Davidson violated her non-disclosure agreement by discussing the arrangement with Avenatti.

In a statement released on Twitter, Avenatti said he had no relationship with Bechard and that his inclusion in the complaint suggested “a ploy by Ms. Bechard to get publicity.” Avenatti requested that she unseal the suit “immediately.”

Please see the below statement regarding the new lawsuit filed by Ms. Bechard against Mr. Broidy et al. in Los Angeles Superior Court. pic.twitter.com/i7gQMWLrG7 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 6, 2018

Cohen’s involvement in this tangled web of hush money payments made on behalf of the President and others in their orbit is currently under investigation by federal prosecutors.