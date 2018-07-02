Latest
livewire Michael Cohen Saga

Broidy Breaks Off Hush Money Payments, Claims Breach Of Contract

By | July 2, 2018 8:42 am
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America

Top Republican donor Elliott Broidy will end hush money payments to his onetime mistress in a situation arranged by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, claiming a breach of the nondisclosure agreement.

According to a Sunday Wall Street Journal report, Broidy agreed last year to pay Playboy model Shera Bechard $1.6 million in installments in exchange for her silence about their alleged affair.

The deal was reached when Keith Davidson, former lawyer for Bechard and Stormy Daniels, called Cohen, having worked with him in the hush money payments for Daniels and another alleged Trump mistress Karen McDougal. Cohen negotiated the repayment plan for Broidy, his old colleague at the Republican National Committee.

Broidy is now calling the deal off, claiming that Davidson improperly discussed the hush money with another lawyer: Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ current lawyer.

A Davidson spokesman denied the allegations to the Wall Street Journal, saying that “any accusation to the contrary is false and defamatory.”

Avenatti also weighed in, telling the Journal that “I’m neither going to confirm nor deny what information I have about this, whether it’s all been disclosed yet, or where I learned it. But I would encourage Ms. Bechard to disclose everything she knows about this situation to the public.”

