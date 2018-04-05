GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik Calls On Scott Pruitt To Resign

Latest
By | April 5, 2018 4:03 pm
AP

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Thursday called for EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s resignation amid the growing cloud of controversy surrounding his tenure. 

“So I’m going to make some news here: Pruitt should resign,” said Stefanik at a town hall meeting, according to WAMC. She reportedly added that she has a problem with the ethical questions marring Pruitt’s tenure.

Stefanik is currently serving her second term in her upstate district after becoming the youngest woman to be elected to Congress in 2014 at age 30.

