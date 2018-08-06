Latest
Billionaire Oleg Deripaska attends an investment forum in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2009. Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin told participants at the "Russia Calling!" forum, sponsored by state-owned bank VTB, that "we plan to consistently and purposefully reduce state intervention in the economy and, moreover, step up privatization processes." (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev)
5 mins ago
Notable Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska Gets First Shout Out At Manafort Trial
North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has condemned his state's Republican-sponsored voter ID law and constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage. But in his position he must defend the state against lawsuits on both issues. (Takaaki Iwabu/Raleigh News & Observer/MCT)
17 mins ago
Dem NC Gov Sues As GOP Leg Moves To Further Consolidate Its Power
42 mins ago
Russian TV Host Features Trump Fans’ ‘I’d Rather Be A Russian Than A Democrat’ Shirt
livewire

‘Dumb,’ ‘Low IQ’: Trump Attacks The Intelligence Of His Black Critics

By | August 6, 2018 11:30 am

This weekend, President Donald Trump’s wrath was far-flung. From environmental laws to the press to China, all the usual suspects took heat. But upon closer inspection of his Twitter outrage, three of his insults highlight the President’s insidious tendency to specifically attack the intelligence of black critics he doesn’t like.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In one late night Friday tweet, Trump insulted both basketball legend LeBron James and CNN host Don Lemon.

The tweet was a reaction to James’ interview with Lemon on Monday (re-aired on Friday) about the athlete’s new school, during which James said he would “never sit across from Trump,” adding that he would “sit across from Barack (Obama) though.”

Along with the new, incendiary insults, Trump also leaned on one of his old favorites during a rally in Ohio on Saturday, calling Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) “a seriously low IQ person.”

The comments sparked a retaliatory firestorm, with many calling out the racism of Trump’s words.

From a senior fellow of the conservative Ethics and Public Policy Center think tank, who served in three Republican administrations:

From a sports journalist at ESPN:

From an NBA player:

Even some of Trump’s allies distanced themselves from his comments.

“It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation,” said first lady Melania Trump through her spokeswoman, adding that she would be open to visiting James’ new school.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) took on Trump’s age-old insult of Rep. Waters, telling NBC’s Chuck Todd on Sunday that “And, you know, a lot of things, for instance, you could say about Maxine Waters, but to indicate she’s not a bright person is not one of them. She is very smart and very calculating.”

He added that the GOP is “not anti-black.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments