Trump Insults Lebron James’ Intelligence After NBA Star Calls Him Divisive

President Trump reignited his feud with Lebron James on Friday, mocking the NBA icon’s intelligence in a late-night tweet.

Trump appeared to be upset by a Monday CNN interview James conducted with anchor Don Lemon, which re-aired Friday, in which James lamented that the President is “dividing us” on racial issues and using sports as a cudgel to do so. James said that he wouldn’t have anything to say to Trump if he met him in person, joking that he’d “sit across from Barack [Obama], though.”

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” the President responded via Twitter. “He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers star, soon headed to California to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, was applauded this week for opening a public school in Ohio for at-risk kids. The I Promise School will provide free tuition, bicycles, food, counseling and other resources for students.

Trump’s knock on the popular NBA star comes as the President heads to the Buckeye State ahead of Tuesday’s high-stakes special election race. A Monmouth University poll released this week showed Republican Troy Balderson leading Democrat Danny O’Connor by only one point in the historically red district.

James called Trump a “bum” last year after he lashed out at athletes who criticized his performance in office.