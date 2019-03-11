Don Jr. Defends Tucker Carlson: ‘They Want To Break And Ruin You’

Donald Trump Jr. on Monday applauded Fox Host Tucker Carlson’s refusal to apologize for newly resurfaced video clips of him defending statutory rape and referring to several female celebrities as “the biggest white whores in America.”
“This is how you handle the outrage mob,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “Remember, even the most sincere apology means nothing to them.”
This is how to handle the outrage mob. Remember, even the most sincere apology means nothing to them. They want to break and ruin you. That’s their end goal. https://t.co/gngwi5EKy4
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 11, 2019