livewire

Don Jr. Defends Tucker Carlson: ‘They Want To Break And Ruin You’

By
March 11, 2019 12:13 pm

Donald Trump Jr. on Monday applauded Fox Host Tucker Carlson’s refusal to apologize for newly resurfaced video clips of him defending statutory rape and referring to several female celebrities as “the biggest white whores in America.”

“This is how you handle the outrage mob,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “Remember, even the most sincere apology means nothing to them.”

