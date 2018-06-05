DOD Inspector General Launches Investigation Into Dr. Ronny Jackson

The Department of Defense Inspector General has formally launched an investigation into White House doctor Ronny Jackson.

“The DOD Office of Inspector General has initiated an investigation into allegations related to Rear Admiral (Lower Half) Ronny L. Jackson,” DOD IG spokesman Bruce Anderson said in a Tuesday email to TPM.

Jackson, who served as both former President Barack Obama’s and President Donald Trump’s personal physician, was nominated by Trump to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs in March. Soon after Jackson was named, multiple allegations surfaced from coworkers accusing him of drinking on the job, giving out prescription medications freely and creating a hostile and abusive work environment.

Jackson withdrew as the nominee in April and ceased to be Trump’s personal doctor, staying on as a general White House physician.

After his withdrawal, the accusations, pulled together in a memo by Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), were sent to the DOD IG’s office to let officials decide whether or not to pursue the charges.

