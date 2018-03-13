Latest
Intel Community On House Panel Russia Findings: We Stand By Our Assessment

By | March 13, 2018 8:34 am
on October 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

After the House Intelligence Committee on Monday evening released a summary of its findings in the Russia investigation disagreeing with part of the Intelligence Community’s assessment of Russia’s election meddling, the Office of the Director of National (ODNI) security released a statement reiterating that the Intelligence Community stands by its conclusions.

“The Intelligence Community stands by its January 2017 assessment, ‘Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections.’  We will review the HPSCI report findings,” ODNI spokesperson Brian Hale said in a statement.

In the assessment released in January 2017, the Intelligence Community concluded that “the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump” over the course of the 2016 campaign.

The House Intelligence Committee said in the summary released Monday evening that the panel concurred with “the Intelligence Community Assessment’s judgments, except with respect to Putin’s supposed preference for candidate Trump.”

