livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Dems Ask FBI To Investigate Threats Against Blasey Ford

By
September 20, 2018 5:52 pm

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday sent a letter to the FBI asking the bureau to investigate death threats against Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

“Americans are closely watching.  We strongly believe that how Dr. Blasey Ford is treated in this moment reflects upon how seriously our Nation treats credible claims of sexual assault, and whether we have learned from past mistakes.  We expect the Bureau to live up to its stated mission, ‘to protect the American people’ and to promptly investigate these criminal allegations,” Democrats wrote in the letter requesting a probe into several potential crimes.

Read the letter:

