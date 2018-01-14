Latest
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following his annual physical examination January 12, 2018 in Bethesda, Maryland.
Dem Senator: ‘No Question’ That Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Remark Was Racist

By | January 14, 2018 9:51 am
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 01: Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., speaks during a news conference in the Capitol's Senate studio, October 1, 2015, to introduce the Iran Policy Oversight Act of 2015. Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., left, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., also appear. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) on Sunday said there is “no question” that President Donald Trump’s remark insulting Haiti and African countries “was racist.”

“There’s no question what he said was un-American and completely unmoored from the facts,” Bennet said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.” “I was raised not to call people racist on the theory that it was hard for them to be rehabilitated once you said that, but there’s no question what he said was racist.”

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Trump referred to Haiti and African countries as “shithole countries” during a meeting with lawmakers.

“Why do we want people from Haiti here?” Trump said, according to the New York Times.

Trump on Friday claimed he did not say “anything derogatory about Haitians” and that his reported remarks were “not the language used,” but did not specifically address reports that he named “shithole countries.”

