Some Dems Say They Plan To Boycott Trump’s First State Of The Union Address

Three Democratic lawmakers announced last week that they will not attend President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.

“Why would I take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar?” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on Friday on MSNBC. “I don’t trust him, I don’t appreciate him and I wouldn’t waste my time.”

Waters said Trump is “someone who lies in the face of facts, someone who can change their tune day in and day out.”

“What does he have to say that I would be interested in?” she said. “He does not deserve my attention.”

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) said he will skip Trump’s address and work in his home state instead.

“Rather than listening to yet another destructive and divisive speech by Trump, I will not attend this year’s annual address to Congress,” Blumenauer said in a statement.

Blumenauer said he will instead listen “to Oregonians about what they think about the State of the Union” in his home state.

“Hearing from Oregonians and working together to protect our values and advance policies that actually strengthen our communities is a more productive use of my time,” he said.

Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Friday said he would not attend Trump’s address after Trump allegedly referred to Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries.”

“I cannot in all good conscience be in a room with what he has said about so many Americans,” Lewis said on MSNBC. “I just cannot do it. I wouldn’t be honest with myself.”