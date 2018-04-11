WaPo: Former Acting AG Dana Boente Spoke To Mueller, Turned Over Notes

Dana Boente, the former acting attorney general and acting deputy attorney general who now serves as the FBI’s general counsel, spoke to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team several months ago, the Washington Post reported Tuesday night.

Boente told Mueller’s team about his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey about his interactions with Trump and also gave Mueller’s team handwritten notes, per the Washington Post. Boente’s notes and interview with Mueller’s team could help to corroborate Comey’s memos about his interactions with the President, though Boente did not witness the interactions directly.

Notes obtained by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow appear to show notes from Boente saying that Comey told him Trump spoke about the “cloud” of the Russia probe.