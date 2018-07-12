Court Denies Manafort Motion To Get Out Of Jail While He Appeals His Pretrial Detention

A federal court on Thursday rejected former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s request to be let out of jail while he appeals the trial judge’s decision to jail him until his trial.

“The court declines to exercise its authority under Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 9(a)(3) because appellant has not shown that immediate relief before resolution of his expedited appeal is warranted,” the one-page order read (see the order below).

Manafort was transferred to an Alexandria, Virginia jail Thursday, and shortly afterward his mugshot was released.

Manafort’s lawyers had argued late last month that their client, then housed in Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Virginia, was too far away from Washington, D.C. to allow them to sufficiently prepare for trial.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis moved Manafort to the Alexandria jail as a result, ignoring his attorneys’ protestations that “issues of distance and inconvenience must yield to concerns about his safety and, more importantly, the challenges he will face in adjusting to a new place of confinement and the changing circumstances of detention two weeks before trial.”

Read the court order below: