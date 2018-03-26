GOP Rep. Ryan Costello Won’t Run Again After Pennsylvania District Redrawn

Rep. Ryan Costello (R-PA) revealed on Sunday that he will not seek re-election in his district in the suburbs of Philadelphia, which was redrawn to favor Democrats earlier this year.

Costello told the West Chester paper the Daily Local News that he was leaving Congress due to the current “political environment.”

“Whether it’s (President Trump’s rumored affair with porn start) Stormy Daniels, or passing an omnibus spending bill that the president threatens to veto after promising to sign, it’s very difficult to move forward in a constructive way today,” he said. “Plus I think there is a lot of hate out there, from the left especially, and it’s a very angry environment.”

Costello’s decision comes after the state Supreme Court redrew the congressional map in Pennsylvania after ruling that the old map draw by Republicans was unconstitutional. Republicans have fought the decision and attempted to impeach state Supreme Court justices appointed by Democrats.

In an interview later on Sunday, Costello admitted to MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt that the new map was a factor in his decision to retire.

“The combination of what I’ve had to deal with, just in terms of having a young family, what the state Supreme Court did — which I think was obscene — along with the political environment has me — led me to the decision,” he said. “It’s been a very tough decision for me to make, but I think I’m making the right decision.”