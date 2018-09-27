Cornyn Blames Dems And Blasey Ford’s Attorneys For ‘Circus’ She’s In

After Christine Blasey Ford finished her testimony accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while the two were in high school, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said Thursday it was Blasey Ford’s fault that she was subjected to a disjointed public hearing.

“I regret that she finds herself in this circus-like setting because her letter to Sen. Feinstein was released to the press against her knowledge and without her authorization. And she wasn’t told by her lawyers that she could’ve been interviewed in a private setting by investigators on both sides and give her testimony that way,” said Cornyn, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate and member of the Judiciary Committee.

Though Cornyn criticized the way Blasey Ford went about telling her story, he also said he “found no reason to find her not credible.” He noted that there were gaps in her story but that he realizes that’s common among trauma victims.