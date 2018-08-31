Senate Intel Committee Made Referral To DOJ Due To ‘Concerns’ Over Patten Testimony

The Senate Intelligence Committee told TPM on Friday it made a criminal referral to the Department of Justice over “concerns” with Samuel Patten’s testimony.

Committee chairman Richard Burr and Vice Chairman Mark Warner said in a statement:

“We can confirm that Mr. Patten produced documents to the Committee and was interviewed by Committee staff. Due to concerns about certain statements made by Mr. Patten, the Committee made a criminal referral to the Department of Justice. While the charge, and resultant plea, do not appear to directly involve our referral, we appreciate their review of this matter. We will have no further comments on this case at this time.