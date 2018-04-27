Comey Responds To Trump’s Claim That He’s ‘A Leaker’: ‘He’s Just Wrong’

Former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday evening pushed back on President Donald Trump’s claim earlier in the day that he is “a leaker” and “a liar.”

“He’s just wrong,” Comey told Fox News’ Bret Baier when asked about Trump’s claim. “Facts really do matter, which is why I’m on the show to answer your questions. That memo was unclassified then. It’s still unclassified. It’s in my book. The FBI cleared that book before it could be published. That’s a false statement.”

In a Thursday morning interview on “Fox and Friends,” Trump accused Comey of leaking classified information when he had a friend send a memo on his interactions with Trump to someone in the media.

Comey contended that none of his memos were classified at the time he shared some of the information with a friend, and he said that the information that made it to the press remains unclassified.

Watch Comey’s Fox News interview: