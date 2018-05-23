livewire Russia Probe

Comey Hits Trump, GOP: Attacks On FBI Do ‘Lasting Damage To Our Country’

By | May 23, 2018 10:21 am
Former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on his past relationship with President Donald Trump, and his role in the Russian interference investigation, in the Senate Hart building on Capitol Hill, on Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
Former FBI Director James Comey criticized President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress Wednesday for the “lasting damage” he said they were doing to the FBI.

Since it was revealed recently that an FBI informant made contact with several members of the Trump campaign prior to the 2016 election, Trump, his legal team and some Republicans in Congress have pressed the bureau for details on the informant, charging at times that the FBI was trying to damage Trump politically rather than protect the electoral process from foreign interference.

And Trump’s reelection campaign has profited off of the revelation: In a fundraising email Monday, the President petitioned supporters: “I need you to sign your name right this second to join me in demanding this abuse of power gets investigated.”

