Comey Hits Trump, GOP: Attacks On FBI Do ‘Lasting Damage To Our Country’

Former FBI Director James Comey criticized President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress Wednesday for the “lasting damage” he said they were doing to the FBI.

Facts matter. The FBI’s use of Confidential Human Sources (the actual term) is tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country. Attacks on the FBI and lying about its work will do lasting damage to our country. How will Republicans explain this to their grandchildren? — James Comey (@Comey) May 23, 2018

Since it was revealed recently that an FBI informant made contact with several members of the Trump campaign prior to the 2016 election, Trump, his legal team and some Republicans in Congress have pressed the bureau for details on the informant, charging at times that the FBI was trying to damage Trump politically rather than protect the electoral process from foreign interference.

SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

And Trump’s reelection campaign has profited off of the revelation: In a fundraising email Monday, the President petitioned supporters: “I need you to sign your name right this second to join me in demanding this abuse of power gets investigated.”