After Floor Speech, Collins Says She Decided On Kavanaugh Thursday Night

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) waited until Friday afternoon to reveal that she will support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, but she made the decision Thursday night, she told reporters after giving a lengthy speech on the Senate floor.

“I spent all day yesterday reviewing every single interview that the FBI did,” she told reporters, adding that only then did she decide she would back Kavanaugh.

Though Collins offered her full support for Kavanaugh and defended his confirmation process, she also told reporters that it was a difficult decision.

“Believe me I struggled with it for a long time,” she said. “I was very disturbed by the allegations.”