Collins Won’t Be Swayed By ‘Bribe’ To Vote Against Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said her vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will not be influenced by activists who are raising $1.3 million to unseat her if she votes in favor of the Kavanaugh, who Democrats believe is hostile toward Roe v. Wade.

“I consider this quid pro quo fundraising to be equivalent of an attempt to bribe me to vote against Judge Kavanaugh,” Collins told Newsmax on Monday.

Two progressive groups from her home state — Maine People’s Alliance and Mainers for Accountable Leadership — have pledged to donate all the funds they raise toward whoever runs against Collins in 2020 if she helps confirm Kavanaugh.

While a Republican, Collins has been adamant that she would not vote for Kavanaugh if he was antagonistic toward the landmark abortion rights ruling, but has since said she believes Kavanaugh thinks it is “settled law.”