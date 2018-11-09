Collins Calls For Bill To Protect Mueller

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Friday joined renewed calls to pass legislation in Congress to protect special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation now that President Trump has appointed Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general.
Collins said in a statement that she is concerned about Whitaker’s past comments about the probe. He has advocated limits on the Russia investigation.
My statement on legislation to protect the Special Counsel's investigation. https://t.co/k7P5HGHqun pic.twitter.com/VptSyeWQLV
— Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) November 9, 2018