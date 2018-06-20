Cohen Resigns From RNC Finance Committee Over Criminal Probe

Michael Cohen, the longtime lawyer and fixer for President Donald Trump, resigned from his position on the Republican National Committee’s finance arm, ABC News reported Wednesday.

According to sources close to the RNC and a copy of the letter obtained by ABC, Cohen said special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and the investigation into his financial dealings were preventing him from doing the work he needed to do as deputy finance chair of the finance committee.

“This important role requires the full time attention and dedication of each member. Given the ongoing Mueller and SDNY investigations, that simply is impossible for me to do,” he reportedly wrote in the letter addressed to RNC chair Ronna McDaniel.

In the letter, Cohen also attempted to detach himself from Trump for the first time, reportedly calling the separation of families at the U.S. border “heart wrenching.”‘

“As the son of a Polish holocaust survivor, the images and sounds of this family separation policy is heart wrenching,” Cohen wrote, according to ABC. “While I strongly support measures that will secure our porous borders, children should never be used as bargaining chips.”

Just this week, Cohen hired a new lawyer to represent him in the Southern District of New York’s criminal probe into Cohen’s potential finance crimes. The FBI raided Cohen’s home, hotel and office in April, obtaining financial and business documents, including records related to a $130,000 payment he made to porn actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election.

Cohen has not yet been charged of any crimes, but is reportedly concerned that he will be arrested soon.