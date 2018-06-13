Latest
Michael Cohen ‘Stressed’ He Could Be Arrested At Any Time

June 13, 2018


President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who is under investigation for a number of possible crimes ranging from bank fraud to campaign finance violations, is reportedly concerned that he could be arrested any day now, according to friends of Cohen who spoke to Vanity Fair and New York Daily News.

The unnamed source who spoke to the NYDN characterized Cohen as “very stressed out” about the possibility of an indictment.

“None of it is good,” the source said.

White House officials in turn are reportedly concerned that the possibility of an arrest will cause Cohen to flip on Trump.

“If anyone can blow up Trump, it’s him,” an unnamed White House official told Vanity Fair.

Cohen denied the reports of his concern, telling Vanity Fair that their “alleged source is wrong!”

The FBI raided Cohen’s house, hotel and office in April as part of an investigation into some of his business dealings, including a $130,000 payment he made to porn actress Stormy Daniels as part of a non-disclosure agreement to keep her quiet about an alleged affair she had with Trump a decade ago.

