Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Cohen is schedule to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
19 mins ago
Prosecutors Reveal New Details About ‘Months-Long’ Probe Of Michael Cohen
FRANKFORT, KY-APRIL 13: Kentucky Public school teachers protest outside the Kentucky House Chamber as they rally for a "day of action" at the Kentucky State Capitol to try to pressure legislators to override Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin's recent veto of the state's tax and budget bills April 13, 2018 in Frankfort, Kentucky. The teachers also oppose a controversial pension reform bill which Gov. Bevin signed into law. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
26 mins ago
KY Lawmakers Finalize Override Of GOP Guv Veto Of Tax Hike For School Funding
on February 14, 2017 in Washington, DC.
55 mins ago
Ryan Says McCarthy Is ‘Right Person’ To Succeed Him As House Speaker
livewire

CNN: Former AMI Editor Says CEO Routinely Killed Negative Trump Stories

By | April 13, 2018 12:05 pm
Mary Altaffer/AP

A former senior editor at American Media Inc. told CNN that Chairman and CEO David Pecker has a long history of killing negative stories about President Donald Trump to curry his favor.

Per CNN, the editor, Jerry George, worked for AMI, publisher of The National Enquirer, for 28 years before being laid off in 2013. He said that while he has no personal knowledge of the recently reported episode where AMI allegedly bought and killed former Trump Tower doorman Dino Sajudin’s story about Trump’s illegitimate child, it fits the broader trend at the company.

George reportedly said that Pecker, a longtime friend of Trump’s, would routinely quash any story that cast the then-businessman and reality television host in an unflattering light. Pecker would also sometimes require that pitches be run by Trump Organization officials. George added that Pecker liked to point out to Trump the favors that he did for him, and that Trump recognized Pecker’s loyalty, tweeting that he should be named editor of Time Magazine.

According to CNN, AMI rebutted these claims, saying that Sajudin’s story died when reporters found it to be false. A statement from the company reportedly added that they “emphatically deny any suggestion that there might have been be any ‘partnership’ created which might influence any business ties in regard to AMI.”

