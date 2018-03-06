GOP Rep. Cries ‘Fake News’ When Asked About Remark On Dem Mass Shooters (VIDEO)

During her announcement over the weekend that she would run for re-election, Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) was not too pleased when she faced questions about her February comment that “many of these people that commit the mass murders end up being Democrats.”

Approached by a reporter about the comment during the event launching her re-election on Saturday, Tenney defended her remark and lashed out at the media, according to video captured by WKTV.

“I’m telling the truth,” she said. “It isn’t just Republicans who commit all these terrible crimes.”

“All I’m saying is everybody is guilty equally,” she added.

Tenney blasted media coverage of mass shootings, like the one last month at a high school in Florida, and charged that the media exploits mass shootings.

Pressed on her comments about many mass murderers being Democrats, Tenney decried “fake news” and abruptly ended the interview.

“It is fake news! I answered your question every which way, it is fake news,” she said. “Bye. Done. It’s ridiculous.”

Watch video of the exchange: