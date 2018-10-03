FBI Still Has Not Contacted Blasey Ford, Her Attorneys Say

The FBI had not interviewed Christine Blasey Ford, who Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were in high school, as of Wednesday afternoon, Blasey Ford’s attorneys said in a letter.

The revelation came in a letter responding to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) Tuesday demand that Blasey Ford turn over new documents to the committee.

In his Tuesday letter Grassley cited a statement publicized by the Judiciary Committee from Blasey Ford’s ex-boyfriend, who claimed that Blasey Ford helped a friend prepare for a polygraph test. This prompted Grassley to request more information on the polygraph test Blasey Ford took recently, arguing that the ex-boyfriend’s statement called the polygraph into question.

Blasey Ford’s attorneys wrote Wednesday that they would be happy to turn the material over to the FBI.

Grassley quickly responded to Blasey Ford in a statement chastising her for declining to share the documents with the committee

“The Constitution tasks the Senate, not the media or the FBI, with providing advice and consent for Supreme Court nominees. It’s disappointing that Dr. Ford’s attorneys were willing to share evidence with The Washington Post many weeks ago but to this day refuse to share the same evidence, which Dr. Ford relied on in her testimony, with the Senate,” he said.

Read the letter: