livewire

Christie Denies Reports That He Was Stopped By TSA For Evading Security

By | January 19, 2018 8:39 am
at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images North America

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has denied reports that he attempted to evade a security checkpoint at the Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday, despite public statements from Port Authority officials claiming otherwise.

CBS New York reported Thursday that the former governor, who just had his last day in office Tuesday, attempted to enter the airport through a special access area with his state police escort that he reportedly used when he was governor. A Port Authority officer stopped Christie from using that entrance and escorted him to the regular entrance, according to a Port Authority official who spoke with CBS. Christie was reportedly cooperative.

But Christie denied the claims in a tweet Thursday evening, calling the stories “absolutely false” and saying he was led to one entrance by a Port Authority officer, but was then informed by the TSA that it was the wrong entrance and he was directed to a different gate.

“Neither option was the way I entered the airport as Governor (wrong in the story) and PAPD officer never denied me entry at either place (also wrong in story),” he said.

Unflattering headlines are nothing new for the embattled former governor who served a tumultuous eight years as governor and left with a shameless 15 percent approval rating. Christie was replaced by Democrat Phil Murphy, who was sworn in on Tuesday. 

