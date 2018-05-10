Latest
livewire

Cheney: I Would Not Discontinue ‘Enhanced Interrogation’ Programs

By | May 10, 2018 11:49 am

Former Vice President Dick Cheney gave his opinion on the “enhanced interrogation,” which some call torture, programs CIA director nominee Gina Haspel was grilled on during her confirmation hearing.

“I would not discontinue those programs,” Cheney said Thursday on Fox Business News. “I would have them active and ready to go, and I would go back and study them and learn.”

Watch below:

