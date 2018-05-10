Cheney: I Would Not Discontinue ‘Enhanced Interrogation’ Programs

Former Vice President Dick Cheney gave his opinion on the “enhanced interrogation,” which some call torture, programs CIA director nominee Gina Haspel was grilled on during her confirmation hearing.
“I would not discontinue those programs,” Cheney said Thursday on Fox Business News. “I would have them active and ready to go, and I would go back and study them and learn.”
Watch below:
Dick Cheney on the merits of CIA torture programs pic.twitter.com/3UkXDnWvjQ
— Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24) May 10, 2018