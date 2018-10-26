READ: Complaint Against Cesar Sayoc For Mail Bombs

Federal authorities on Friday afternoon made public a complaint charging Cesar Sayoc with five offenses stemming from the explosive devices mailed to several prominent Democrats, actor Robert DeNiro and CNN’s New York office.

The federal government charged Sayoc with one count of interstate transportation of an explosive, one count of illegal mailing of explosives, one count of threats against former presidents and others, one count of threatening interstate communications, and one count of assaulting federal officers.

Read the complaint:

H/t Mike Scarcella