Brennan: Trump Pulling My Clearance Is Attempt To ‘Scare’ Others ‘Into Silence’

As President Donald Trump mulls whether to revoke the security clearance of at least nine other former officials who have been critical of his presidency, former CIA Director John Brennan, whose clearance was abruptly pulled Wednesday afternoon, said the maneuver is just another White House attempt to “scare” others “into silence.”

In an op-ed in the New York Times published Thursday, Brennan outlined why Russia’s denials of meddling in the 2016 election and Trump’s claims of “no collusion” are “hogwash” and suggested it’s of matter of not if collusion happened, but whether that conspiring constitutes “criminally liable conspiracy,” he said.

“Mr. Trump clearly has become more desperate to protect himself and those close to him, which is why he made the politically motivated decision to revoke my security clearance in an attempt to scare into silence others who might dare to challenge him,” he wrote. “Now more than ever, it is critically important that the special counsel, Robert Mueller, and his team of investigators be allowed to complete their work without interference — from Mr. Trump or anyone else — so that all Americans can get the answers they so rightly deserve.”

Read the full op-ed here.