livewire Russia Probe

Brennan: Trump Pulling My Clearance Is Attempt To ‘Scare’ Others ‘Into Silence’

By | August 16, 2018 7:48 am
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Brennan is discussing the extent of Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible ties to the campaign of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America

As President Donald Trump mulls whether to revoke the security clearance of at least nine other former officials who have been critical of his presidency, former CIA Director John Brennan, whose clearance was abruptly pulled Wednesday afternoon, said the maneuver is just another White House attempt to “scare” others “into silence.”

In an op-ed in the New York Times published Thursday, Brennan outlined why Russia’s denials of meddling in the 2016 election and Trump’s claims of “no collusion” are “hogwash” and suggested it’s of matter of not if collusion happened, but whether that conspiring constitutes “criminally liable conspiracy,” he said.

“Mr. Trump clearly has become more desperate to protect himself and those close to him, which is why he made the politically motivated decision to revoke my security clearance in an attempt to scare into silence others who might dare to challenge him,” he wrote. “Now more than ever, it is critically important that the special counsel, Robert Mueller, and his team of investigators be allowed to complete their work without interference — from Mr. Trump or anyone else — so that all Americans can get the answers they so rightly deserve.”

Read the full op-ed here.

More Livewire
View All
Comments