Grassley Releases New Letter From Blasey Ford

By
September 24, 2018 3:31 pm

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Monday released a Saturday letter he received from Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school.

In the letter, Blasey Ford confirms her willingness to testify and discusses the conditions under which she will speak publicly.

Grassley responded to Blasey Ford in a letter Monday, telling her that he is committed to treating her fairly.

