Bevin Apologizes ‘For Those Who Have Been Hurt By The Things That Were Said’

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) issued a wordy apology on Sunday after he essentially said, two days earlier, that protesting teachers were partially responsible for the sexual abuse of children.

“Clearly, a tremendous number of people did not fully appreciate what it was that I was communicating,” Bevin said, referring to his earlier comments.

Schools shut down across the state Friday as teachers protested for additional education funding and against recent changes to the state’s pension system.

Bevin said of the protesters: “Children were harmed — some physically, some sexually, some were introduced to drugs for the first time — because they were vulnerable and left alone.”

On Sunday, Bevin said “I’m sorry,” but buffered the apology with about four minutes of wordy passive voice.

“I apologize for those who have been hurt by the things that were said. It was not my intent whatsoever,” the governor said.

“It’s my responsibility to represent you — not only when I’m speaking to you, but when I’m speaking on your behalf — in ways that are clear, that are understood, that don’t hurt people and don’t confuse people,” he added, addressing public employees. “And so to the extent that I do that well, great, and to the times when I don’t do it well, that’s on me.”

“I do again— I’m sorry for those of you, every single of one of you, that has been hurt by things that I have said.”

Watch below:

