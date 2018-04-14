KY Gov.: I Guarantee Kids Were ‘Sexually Assaulted’ During Teacher Rally

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin (R) claimed on Friday that children were “sexually assaulted” or “introduced to drugs for the first time” because they were “left alone at home” during the teacher rally that day.

“I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them,” Bevin told reporters in a video captured by WDRB reporter Marcus Green. “I guarantee you somewhere today a child was physically harmed, or ingested poison, because they were home alone. Because a single parent didn’t have money to take care of them.”

The GOP governor said he was “offended” that people “so cavalierly disregarded what’s truly best for our children.”

“As surely as we’re having this conversation, children were harmed, some physically, some sexually, some were introduced to drugs for the first time, because they were vulnerable and left alone,” Bevin said.

Amid teachers’ protests statewide to increase school funding, Bevin had vetoed what he called a “sugary” measure aimed to boost funding with a $480 million tax increase. Kentucky House lawmakers proceeded to override the governor’s veto on Friday, securing a victory for the teachers rallying outside the state capital.

