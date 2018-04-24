Avenatti Calls Fox Host ‘Classless’ For Saying He ‘Abruptly’ Cancelled On Her

Latest
By | April 24, 2018 7:12 am
Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, blasted Fox News host Martha MacCallum after she told viewers Monday night that Avenatti “abruptly” cancelled a planned appearance on her show.

On Sunday, Avenatti lamented to CNN that Fox News has not requested his appearance on the network as frequently as CNN and MSNBC but said he planned to give an interview to Fox News this week.

MacCallum pushed back on Avenatti’s assessment that Fox News did not want to interview him and announced Monday night that Avenatti “abruptly cancelled” an appearance on her show scheduled for Tuesday.

Avenatti lashed out at MacCallum on Twitter, objecting to her characterization of his decision to cancel the interview and calling her “classless.” He claimed that he had to cancel the appearance because something came up with a case. Avenatti later suggested he appear on Sean Hannity’s show.

