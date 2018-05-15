Avenatti Fires Back At Journalists Criticizing Him For Lawsuit Threat

Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, critiqued journalists who have come to the defense of the Daily Caller after Avenatti publicly mused filing a defamation lawsuit against the publication.

“If an attorney engaged in unethical behavior or conduct, I wouldn’t naturally jump to their defense just because they’re a member of the bar,” he said on a Tuesday episode of Pod Save America. “I think it’s somewhat improper for other journalists to jump to this knee-jerk reaction and defense of the Daily Caller without knowing all the facts.”

He added that he “isn’t doing anything wrong,” that the Daily Caller disregarded journalistic standards and “engaged in basically unethical conduct.”

Daily Caller reporter Peter Hasson posted an email from Avenatti threatening legal action to twitter on Monday.