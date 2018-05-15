Avenatti Threatens To Sue Daily Caller Over Story About ‘Bankruptcy Filings’

Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti has doubled down on his threats to sue conservative media outlet, The Daily Caller, after the publication published a story that claims Avenatti has a shadowy financial past.

The Daily Caller article claimed that Avenatti has a past of full lawsuits, abandoned business dealings and bankruptcy, allegations Avenatti denies, according to the Washington Post. One of the Daily Caller reporters involved in publishing the story tweeted out the email Avenatti sent him threatening to sue. Avenatti reportedly claimed the email was off-the-record.

Note: @MichaelAvenatti tried to call this off record, which of course aren't terms I agreed to since it was an uninvited email pic.twitter.com/Ve6Guftwqq — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 14, 2018

“Just like there is nothing wrong with calling out unethical attorneys, there is nothing wrong with calling out unethical journalists,” Avenatti told the Post’s The Fix.

Avenatti has been on a media blitz since taking on porn actress Daniels’ case against the President. Daniels is suing Trump for failing to sign a non-disclosure agreement just before the 2016 election that was suppose to bar her from talking about an alleged affair she had with President Trump a decade ago. Daniels is also suing Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen — who also paid her $130,000 as part of the agreement — for defamation.