Trump Continues To Lash Out About ‘Overreach’ Of Cohen Raid

By | April 17, 2018 8:40 am
on April 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump has become increasingly anxious about the documents that were seized in a raid of his personal attorney’s home, office and hotel last week and continues to lash out, lamenting the “overreach” of the seizure, The Associated Press reported. 

According to the AP’s sources, Trump and his allies are concerned that the raid will expose Trump, his close circle of associates and his children. Trump’s inner circle is also worried that Michael Cohen will ditch Trump to save himself.

While Cohen has not been charged with a crime, Cohen reportedly told an AP source that he is aware that prison time could be a potential outcome of the case and he has expressed concern for his family.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels who is suing the President for not signing his part of a non-disclosure agreement reportedly meant to keep her quiet about her affair with Trump, suggested Monday that Cohen will likely give up his defense of Trump.   

The fact that the raid was prompted by a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller also has Trump up in arms, according to the AP, as Trump has publicly and privately expressed outrage over Mueller’s Russia probe — or “witch hunt” as he labels it— since it launched more than a year ago.

Read the full AP report here. 

