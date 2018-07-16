Latest
Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the U.S. attorney general January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions was one of the first members of Congress to endorse and support President-elect Donald Trump, who nominated him for attorney general.
Ben Sasse: America Is ‘Not To Blame’ For Russia’s ‘Soviet-Style Aggression’
Graham’s Mild Critique Of Trump-Putin Presser: ‘Missed Opportunity’
Brennan Calls For Pompeo, Bolton, Kelly Resignations: Clear Trump ‘Fears’ Putin
Fox News Host Calls Trump’s Presser Performance ‘Disgusting,’ ‘Wrong’

By | July 16, 2018 12:49 pm

During his Fox Business News show Monday, host Neil Cavuto called President Donald Trump’s failure to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Russian interference in the 2016 election “disgusting,” saying that the presser “set us back a lot.”

“That made it disgusting. That made his performance disgusting,” Cavuto said of Trump’s refusal to even criticize the Russian President. “Only way I feel. Not a right or left thing to me. It is wrong.”

“A U.S. President on foreign soil talking to our biggest enemy or adversary or competitor, I don’t know how we define them, essentially letting the guy get away with this, not even offering a mild, a mild criticism,” he continued. “That sets us back a lot.”

Cavuto’s criticism is especially notable as his colleagues Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson have exclusive interviews with Trump about the summit Monday night.

