Fox News Host Calls Trump’s Presser Performance ‘Disgusting,’ ‘Wrong’

During his Fox Business News show Monday, host Neil Cavuto called President Donald Trump’s failure to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Russian interference in the 2016 election “disgusting,” saying that the presser “set us back a lot.”

“That made it disgusting. That made his performance disgusting,” Cavuto said of Trump’s refusal to even criticize the Russian President. “Only way I feel. Not a right or left thing to me. It is wrong.”

“A U.S. President on foreign soil talking to our biggest enemy or adversary or competitor, I don’t know how we define them, essentially letting the guy get away with this, not even offering a mild, a mild criticism,” he continued. “That sets us back a lot.”

Cavuto’s criticism is especially notable as his colleagues Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson have exclusive interviews with Trump about the summit Monday night.

