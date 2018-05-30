Latest
4 mins ago
Reportedly Killed Russian Journalist Appears At News Conference In Ukraine
Swastikas were spray-painted on at least 150 headstones and grave markers at a cemetery in Glen Carbon on Saturday, May 26, 2018. Police said swastikas were also spray-painted on several homes nearby. (Photo by Laurie Skrivan/Post-Dispatch)
12 mins ago
Man Accused Of Painting Swastikas On IL Graves Charged With Hate Crimes
35 mins ago
Avenatti Leaks Emails, Claims That WSJ Sat On Stormy Payment Story For Months
livewire

Ambien Maker Slams Roseanne: ‘Racism Is Not A Known Side Effect’ Of Our Meds

By | May 30, 2018 10:29 am
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Less than 24 hours after Roseanne Barr lost her eponymous show on ABC over a racist tweet about a former Obama administration official, the comedienne tweeted — then deleted — that she wrote the post under the influence of the popular prescription sleeping pill Ambien.

“It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible,” she said.

On Wednesday morning, the company that produces the sleep aid drug took to social media to affirm that their product does not, in fact, cause one to write racist posts.

More Livewire
View All
Comments