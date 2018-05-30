Ambien Maker Slams Roseanne: ‘Racism Is Not A Known Side Effect’ Of Our Meds

Less than 24 hours after Roseanne Barr lost her eponymous show on ABC over a racist tweet about a former Obama administration official, the comedienne tweeted — then deleted — that she wrote the post under the influence of the popular prescription sleeping pill Ambien.

“It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible,” she said.

On Wednesday morning, the company that produces the sleep aid drug took to social media to affirm that their product does not, in fact, cause one to write racist posts.