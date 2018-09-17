Latest
Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Alleged Kavanaugh Accomplice Joked In HS That ‘Women Should Be Struck Regularly’

By
September 17, 2018 9:41 am

Mark Judge, the alleged accomplice in Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault of professor Christine Blasey Ford, used a joke about hitting women as a yearbook quote the year after the alleged assault took place.

From a former special prosecutor in the DOD:

