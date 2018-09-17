Alleged Kavanaugh Accomplice Joked In HS That ‘Women Should Be Struck Regularly’

Mark Judge, the alleged accomplice in Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault of professor Christine Blasey Ford, used a joke about hitting women as a yearbook quote the year after the alleged assault took place.
From a former special prosecutor in the DOD:
One year after alleged sexual assault, Kavanaugh’s friend and alleged accomplice (Mark Judge) thought it great to associate himself with this quote in their high school yearbook 1983:
“Certain women should be struck regularly, like gongs”
(h/t: @riotwomennn) pic.twitter.com/xmHHK0H7AI
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 17, 2018