Aide Who Made McCain ‘Dying’ Remark Still Works At White House

The White House aide who brushed off Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) opposition to CIA director nominee Gina Haspell because he’s “dying” still works in the administration, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday.

NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked whether White House special assistant to the President Kelly Sadler still works at the White House, and Sanders responded, “Yes, she does.”

Sanders mostly refused to engage reporters’ questions about Sadler’s remark, saying that she didn’t want to validate a leak from an internal White House meeting.

