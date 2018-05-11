Kelly Sadler Called Meghan McCain To Apologize For Joking Her Father Is ‘Dying’

The White House official who mocked Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) for “dying” called McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, on Thursday to apologize for the remark, according to The Hill and Politico.

The conversation “didn’t go so well,” according to a source who spoke with Politico reporter Annie Karni.

Source tells me Sadler called Meghan McCain today. And that it didn’t go so well. https://t.co/ZdAgD001jk — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) May 10, 2018

The Hill was first to report on Thursday that White House special assistant Kelly Sadler said that John McCain’s opposition to President Trump’s CIA director nominee Gina Haspel didn’t matter because he’s “dying anyway.” The comment was reportedly meant as a joke, but it did not go over well with the rest of the people in the White House meeting, according to sources who spoke with the Hill.

John McCain’s wife Cindy McCain responded with a direct tweet to Sadler on Thursday, pointing out that “my husband has a family, seven children and five grandchildren.” Meghan McCain retweeted her mother.

@kellysadler45 May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) May 10, 2018

John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer last year and has been home in Arizona in recent months recovering from treatments.