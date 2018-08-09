After A Week Of Flip Flopping, Giuliani ‘Optimistic’ On Trump-Mueller Interview

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been all over the map this week on the likelihood and scope of a hypothetical President Donald Trump-Special Counsel Robert Mueller sit down.

On Monday, Giuliani said the legal team was sending a letter expressing “real reluctance” about answering obstruction questions, the main wrench in the works for an interview. On Tuesday, he said he’d be willing to give Mueller some “wiggle room” on obstruction questions, suggesting that they were inching closer to a compromise. On Thursday, he said that Mueller was setting up a “perjury trap” and angrily speculated that Mueller was going to ask Trump questions he already knew the answers to to catch him lying.

Finally, also on Thursday, Giuliani told CBS’ Major Garrett that he is “more optimistic” than he has been in weeks that a sit down will occur, giving it “50-50” odds.

He said that he expects an answer from Mueller to team Trump’s counter proposal on Monday.

Giuliani reportedly also asserted that Trump had the authority to fire former FBI director James Comey and that he did not obstruct the case surrounding Michael Flynn, and thus he feels confident Mueller will agree to bar questions pertaining to Trump’s possible obstruction of justice while in office.

Giuliani added that he does not anticipate a subpoena battle, saying that Mueller won’t want the case to bleed into the midterms.