In 180, Giuliani Will Now Allow ‘Wiggle Room’ For Mueller’s Obstruction Qs

In a reversal from what he said Monday, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday that his legal team will give Special Counsel Robert Mueller some “wiggle room” to ask President Donald Trump questions about obstruction of justice, according to a Tuesday Politico report.

“If he can demonstrate to us he’s got a couple questions on obstruction that he doesn’t have the answer to, that he really needs the answer to and he hasn’t made up his mind that Trump is lying, we might — we might — allow that,” Giuliani told Politico.

“We’ll leave a little wiggle room,” he added. “It’s not so much obstruction questions. It’s really sucker punches.”

Giuliani told the Washington Post on Monday that Trump’s legal team was penning a letter to Mueller expressing a “real reluctance” for the President to answer obstruction questions. That letter, initially intended to be sent Tuesday or Wednesday, will now be sent Thursday, presumably with the new edits.

Giuliani also told Politico that his legal team was still at least a week away from deciding if Trump will sit down with Mueller, and that formal interview prep sessions are planned but have not yet begun.