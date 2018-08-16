Admiral Tells Trump It Would Be An ‘Honor’ To Get Security Clearance Revoked

A retired Navy admiral spoke out against President Trump Thursday over Trump’s move to strip former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance.

Calling Brennan “one of the finest public servants I have ever known,” Ret. Navy Adm. William McRaven told Trump in a Washington Post op-ed, “Therefore, I would consider it an honor if you would revoke my security clearance as well, so I can add my name to the list of men and women who have spoken up against your presidency.”

