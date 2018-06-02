ABC Mulling Keeping ‘Roseanne’ Show Without Roseanne Barr

ABC is reportedly considering ways it could run a version of the “Roseanne” show without the star Roseanne Barr, whose racist tweet led to the shows cancelation earlier this week.

TMZ was first to report on Friday that ABC was exploring the possibility of “rebranding” the show to focus on the character Darlene instead of Rosanne, who is played by Barr. Two sources familiar with the matter told CNN that talks are just preliminary, but the idea is appealing to ABC because it’d keep those who were working on the show employed.

ABC would likely have to buy out Barr, who has a “significant financial interest in the show,” Variety reported earlier this week.

The show was promptly canceled this week after Barr apologized and received significant backlash for a racist tweet she posted about former President Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett. She’s since deleted that Twitter apology and has vowed to fight for “FAIRNESS,” claiming she was “smeared” over a “stupid mistake.”