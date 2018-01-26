NYT: In 2008, Clinton Declined To Fire Faith Adviser Accused Of Harassment

Hillary Clinton declined to fire a senior adviser accused of repeatedly sexually harassing a subordinate during Clinton’s 2008 bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, the New York Times reported Friday.

The Times, citing four unnamed people familiar with what took place, reported that Clinton’s campaign manager at the time, Patti Solis Doyle, recommended she fire Senior Adviser for Faith Based Operations Burns Strider over the allegations.

Clinton, the Times reported, rejected the suggestion. Instead, Strider “was docked several weeks of pay and ordered to undergo counseling,” according to the report. The subordinate was moved to a new job, the Times noted.

A 30-year-old staffer who shared an office with Stider had told an unnamed campaign official that Strider had inappropriately rubbed her shoulders, kissed her on the forehead, and sent her multiple suggestive emails, including at night, the Times reported, citing three unnamed former campaign officials familiar with what took place. The complaint reached Doyle, who took it to Clinton.

A law firm that had represented the campaign in 2008 told the Times: “To ensure a safe working environment, the campaign had a process to address complaints of misconduct or harassment. When matters arose, they were reviewed in accordance with these policies, and appropriate action was taken. This complaint was no exception.”

Emails published by Wikileaks show Clinton was in contact with Strider in the years between her 2008 and 2016 campaigns.

The Times also reported that Strider was fired from his leadership role in the Clinton-aligned super PAC Correct the Record over similar complaints, “including allegations that he harassed a young female aide,” the Times reported, citing “three people close to Correct the Record’s management.”

Correct the Record, initially a spinoff of another super PAC called American Bridge — and which was also created by Democratic operative David Brock — wound down after the 2016 election.

A press representative for American Bridge did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment. A message to Eleison Group, a consulting firm of which Strider is a founding partner, went unanswered.