Latest
7 mins ago
Warning Of Trump Pardons, NY AG Urges Lawmakers To Change Double Jeopardy Law
SANTA ANA CA MARCH 27, 2018 --- People opposing SB-54 celebrate. The Orange County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to condemn the state's sanctuary laws. They also voted to join the Feds in their lawsuit against State of California. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
52 mins ago
Residents Sue California City Over Vote To Exempt Itself From Sanctuary Law
55 mins ago
Pittsburgh Police Reportedly Preparing For Riots If Mueller Is Fired
livewire

170 Members Of Congress Call For Scott Pruitt’s Resignation

By | April 18, 2018 4:38 pm
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

One hundred and seventy members of Congress signed a resolution calling for the resignation of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Wednesday afternoon.

A group of 131 representatives and 39 senators, all Democrats, enumerated the reasons they are calling for his ouster, ranging from his shrinking of EPA staff to delaying investigations of pollution violations.

Pruitt has been buried in bad press recently, as news of his suspiciously cheap D.C. apartment, overzealous use of secret service sirens, and freehanded raises became public knowledge.

Some Republican lawmakers have also called for his resignation, though none of them signed Wednesday’s resolution.

“Scott Pruitt, as administrator, has misused taxpayer dollars by spending those taxpayer dollars on excessive personal conveniences and unnecessary office enhancements while dramatically cutting budgets and staff for critically important enforcement, research, and implementation activities,” the resolution reads.

“The agency is hemorrhaging staff and experts needed to protect the health, safety, and livelihood of millions of people of the United States, with more than 700 employees of the agency having left or been forced out of the agency during his tenure as administrator.”

The resolution ends with a call for Pruitt’s immediate resignation.

h/t The Hill.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #9: Why Did Donald Trump Get in So Deep With Michael Cohen? We Explain
More Livewire
View All
Comments