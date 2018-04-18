170 Members Of Congress Call For Scott Pruitt’s Resignation

One hundred and seventy members of Congress signed a resolution calling for the resignation of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Wednesday afternoon.

A group of 131 representatives and 39 senators, all Democrats, enumerated the reasons they are calling for his ouster, ranging from his shrinking of EPA staff to delaying investigations of pollution violations.

Pruitt has been buried in bad press recently, as news of his suspiciously cheap D.C. apartment, overzealous use of secret service sirens, and freehanded raises became public knowledge.

Some Republican lawmakers have also called for his resignation, though none of them signed Wednesday’s resolution.

“Scott Pruitt, as administrator, has misused taxpayer dollars by spending those taxpayer dollars on excessive personal conveniences and unnecessary office enhancements while dramatically cutting budgets and staff for critically important enforcement, research, and implementation activities,” the resolution reads.

“The agency is hemorrhaging staff and experts needed to protect the health, safety, and livelihood of millions of people of the United States, with more than 700 employees of the agency having left or been forced out of the agency during his tenure as administrator.”

The resolution ends with a call for Pruitt’s immediate resignation.

h/t The Hill.