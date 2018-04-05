CBS: Pruitt Tried To Use Sirens To Get Out Of A DC Traffic Jam

The hits just keep coming for EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

CBS News reported Thursday afternoon that early in his tenure at the EPA, Pruitt tried to goad his security detail into turning on the emergency sirens to get through D.C. traffic more quickly, ultimately removing an agent from his detail upon the agent’s refusal to use them.

Unnamed sources told CBS that Pruitt’s lead agent, Eric Weese, a 16-year employee of the EPA, told the administrator that the sirens were just for emergencies. Weese was reportedly replaced shortly thereafter by Pasquale “Nino” Perotta.

In a statement to CBS, EPA Chief of Staff Ryan Jackson said, “We have no knowledge of anyone being removed from the detail for not using lights and sirens,” but did not elaborate on why Weese was removed.

Pruitt’s security practices have drawn scrutiny, including his use of a round-the-clock security detail and frequent first-class flights. Pruitt has maintained that the measures are necessary due to security concerns.